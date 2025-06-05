The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $100 Off

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the one to get if you want a smartwatch that supports your lifestyle. Today, the 42mm GPS model is down to just $299 from its original price of $399 on Amazon.

It’s a wearable ECG monitor, a fitness tracker, and smart watch all rolled in one sleek package. The Apple Watch Series 10 is stylish and offers a bigger screen with 30% more display than its predecessor. It’s also lighter and thinner, with a plethora of fitness and health features you’d surely enjoy. You can take an ECG reading anytime and get notified if you have an irregular heart rhythm. The Vitals app gives you overnight health metrics such as respiratory rate and heart rate. It also measures your sleep.

As far as fitness is concerned, you can get valuable insights using the Activity Rings and Workout app. Plus, a single full charge can last a day or so. Get it today!