The ASUS ROG Azoth Wireless Gaming Keyboard is $60 Off

Today’s deal is a must-look if you want a keyboard you can use for a long time. Today, the ASUS ROG Azoth 75% Wireless Custom Gaming Keyboard is down to just $189.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon. Tap or click the on-page coupon to see the price change.

The ROG Azoth is customizable in a way that you can hot-swap the mechanical switches to your preferred setup. There’s a 2-inch OLED display for system information and keyboard settings, and a 3-way knob for quick adjustments.

The whole keyboard is made up of several foam layers and pre-lubed switches to make typing more comfortable and responsive. Less friction equals smoother keystrokes and greater stability, while the keycaps feel great and last a long time. The product comes with a switch lube kit so you can take the caps apart and clean them. Buy the discounted ASUS ROG Azoth Wireless Keyboard today!