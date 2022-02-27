The Atlantic Dardashti Gaming Chair is Now 27% Off

Experience premium comfort in a commercial-grade gaming chair that’s made to last a lifetime. Today, the Atlantic Dardashti Gaming Chair is down to just $200.50 from its original price of $275 on Amazon.

Atlantic’s chair is different from most as it sports a quilted, two-tone design, as well as passing the BIFMA X5.1 commercial standards set for furniture. The solid steel frame provides superior support, alongside the foam bucket seats that’s covered in deluxe PU leather. A 2-inch lumbar curve pillow and oversized headrest offer excellent comfort even during extended gaming or watching sessions.

The gaming chair can recline up to 155 degrees for stress relief and short naps. It’s meant to accommodate people of all sizes and is sure to be your next favorite gaming chair.

Make sure to include this in your budget for the best and most comfortable gaming setup. At 27% off, the deal is hard to resist. Buy it today!