The Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset is 42% Off

Black Friday deals always have something interesting to offer. If you’re looking for a premium gaming headphones with plenty of oomph, then you’ll want to check out the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset. Today, it’s down to just $290 from its original price of $499 on Amazon.

The Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset has everything a gamer needs, including adaptive Active Noise Cancellation, Surround Sound and a virtual boom-arm that consists of four separate mics. You can also customize your audio with Beosonic Tuning via app and hear the frequencies you want.

Setup is quick and easy, with Bluetooth working on all your devices. The headphones is lightweight, and the earcups are made from memory foam and designed with jaw support. Gaming functions include lossless Xbox, PC and Playstation connectivity as well as intuitive controls. You’ll hear every detail of your game, which means greater immersion.

Grab the 42% off Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal Gaming Headset today!