The Beats Pill is $50 Off

Beats Pill

Amazon marked $50 Off the Beats Pill, featuring high-resolution music with lossless audio and 24 hours of battery to listen to your fave songs all day. Experience powerful sounds with a racetrack woofer to deliver a fuller and deeper bass that will fill your room! You can connect and charge it with your phone or any gadget using a USB-C cable, and even pair two speakers then toggle between Amplify or Stereo mode for surround sound, depending on the output you want.

Instantly and automatically pair with your Apple or Android device via a simple press-and-hold method to enjoy your music, answer calls, and use voice assistant with the Beats Pill speaker. It supports the Find My Device feature and is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance with soft grip silicone material, making this a durable device you can bring on the go on a rainy day or at the beach or pool. Order your Beats Pill today!

Beats Pill
