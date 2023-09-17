The Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones is 35% Off

Dive into better audio immersion and entertainment with our Beats-themed sale. Today, the Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones are down to just $129 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

The Solo 3 is a high-performance Bluetooth headphone that carries a capable Apple W1 chip and Class 1 Bluetooth for improved audio fidelity. It supports Spatial Audio for that next-level sound in games, music, and when you’re watching your favorite shows or movies. Even if you don’t have an iPhone you can still pair it with the Solo 3 and enjoy the premium components and long battery hour.

As for comfort, you get an adjustable fit and comfort-cushioned cups for daily use. The overall design is sleek and streamlined, and you can fold it up and stash it in your bag when not in use. Fast Fuel gives you up to 3 hours of playback in just 5 minutes worth of charging. Buy it today!