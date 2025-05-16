News

The Beats Solo 4 is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Solo 4

Beats has put the Solo 4 on an amazing deal you shouldn’t miss. Today, the Beats Solo 4 is down to just $129.99 from its original price of $199.95 on Amazon.

As a wireless Bluetooth on-ear headphones, the Beats Solo 4 is great for everyday listening. It’s compatible with both Android and iOS devices and boasts up to 50 hours of playback. With it, you don’t need to charge every day, even if you constantly use it. Inside are custom acoustic architecture and robust drivers for that signature Beats audio. There’s also support for Personalized Spatial Audio, so the music and sound effects move with your head.

Beats Solo 4
Preview Product Price
Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, Apple & Android Compatible, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life - Matte Black Beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, Apple & Android Compatible, Up to 50 Hours of... $199.95 $129.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Audiophiles will love the fact that it supports high-res lossless audio when you plug in a 3.5mm or USB-C cable. Last but not least, the headband has a secure flex-grip feature, and the adjustable earcups provide maximum comfort. Get it today!

