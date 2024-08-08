News

The Beats Solo 4 is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
beats Solo 4

The Beats Solo 4 is gaining a new price markdown in our recent deal. Today, it’s down to just $129.95 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

beats Solo 4 - Wireless Bluetooth On-Ear Headphones, Apple & Android Compatible, Up to 50 Hours of Battery Life - Matte Black

The Solo 4 is one of the best on-ear headphones around, boasting a massive 50-hour battery at full charge, easy connectivity on both Android and Apple devices, and Personalized Spatial Audio for true immersion. Endless listening is available when you plug in a 3.5 mm audio cable, which is great when you run out of charge and still need to listen to your favorite tunes or shows. There’s also the Fast Fuel feature that can give you 5 more hours in a 10-minute charge.

beats Solo 4

With an ultralight ergonomic design and flex-grip headband, you can experience premium sound along with utmost comfort. Call performance is great as well, thanks to the built-in mic. Get the discounted Beats Solo 4 today!

