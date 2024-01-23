The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Can Be Yours at 52% Off

A good pair of headphones does not need to be overly expensive, and you can sometimes get a deal if you’re lucky. Today, the Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones is down to just $96 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The Beats brand is known for its high-quality and bass-nuanced tuning, and the Solo 3 Headphones is no different. Fine-tuned acoustics produce balance and clarity in a W1-powered audio device. Cushioned ear cups are nice and comfortable with an adjustable fit, perfect for everyday use. Speaking of which, a full charge can last up to 40 hours, and there’s the Fast Fuel feature that can give you up to 3 hours of playback in a 5-minute charging window.

The Solo 3 Headphones is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and you can take calls or activate Siri whenever you need. Get the discounted Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones today!