News

The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Can Be Yours at 52% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

A good pair of headphones does not need to be overly expensive, and you can sometimes get a deal if you’re lucky. Today, the Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones is down to just $96 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Rose Gold (Latest Model) Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of... $199.95 $96.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Beats brand is known for its high-quality and bass-nuanced tuning, and the Solo 3 Headphones is no different. Fine-tuned acoustics produce balance and clarity in a W1-powered audio device. Cushioned ear cups are nice and comfortable with an adjustable fit, perfect for everyday use. Speaking of which, a full charge can last up to 40 hours, and there’s the Fast Fuel feature that can give you up to 3 hours of playback in a 5-minute charging window.

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

The Solo 3 Headphones is compatible with both iOS and Android devices, and you can take calls or activate Siri whenever you need. Get the discounted Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
tvOS 17.3
tvOS 17.3 launches
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
180K Vision Pro already sold, as per analyst
1 Min Read
New MacBook Air and iPad Models
New MacBook Air and iPad models to launch in the coming months
1 Min Read
Handy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Get $50 Off a Handy Cordless Vacuum Cleaner For Your Workstation
1 Min Read
Apple Stores
Two US Apple Stores closing
1 Min Read
iPad Air
Leaked renders of next-gen iPad Air surfaces
1 Min Read
New Driver
Apple shows off automatic check feature in ‘New Driver’ ad
1 Min Read
Apple Magic Mouse
Apple’s Premium Magic Mouse is 14% Off
1 Min Read
iTunes TV
iTunes TV show and Movie wishlists to reappear
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro to allow AirPlay mirror content
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
EU developers may have access to Apple NFC technology soon
1 Min Read
Upoy 40W Charging Station
The Upoy 40W Charging Station Can Be Yours at 63% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?