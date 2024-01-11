News

The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones is Half Off

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

Today’s half-off deal is definitely worth checking out if you need to get a new pair of headphones or upgrade your existing one. The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip is down to just $99.95 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of Listening Time, Built-in Microphone - Black (Latest Model) Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Class 1 Bluetooth, 40 Hours of... $199.95 $99.95Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones is a high-performance device with Bluetooth technology, supported by the W1 chip. A single charge can last up to 40 hours, which means you can depend on it for daily use. The Solo3 works on modern devices, including the iPad and the iPhone, or an Android if you have it. Fast fuel technology gives you up to 3 hours of playback with 5 minutes of charging.

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones

As far as comfort is concerned the Solo3 Headphones have it in spades. The streamlined design gives way to cushioned ear cups and headband adjustability for that perfect fit. Get the discounted Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones today!

TAGGED:
