The Beats Studio Buds Drops 33% Today

Beats Studio Buds are great if you want that particular sound and want Beats-branded earphones. Today, the true wireless noise canceling earbuds is down to just $99.95 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The Beats Studio Buds come in three different color options, with each one being stylish in their own right. Active Noise Canceling technology lets you tune out distractions as you listen to your favorite artist or video. It can also serve as a mic for FaceTime calls and normal voice calls.

In each Beats earbud lies custom acoustic drivers. You also get three eartip sizes for a comfortable fit, and an all-day battery with the charging case. In terms of longevity, you can count on having the earbuds for a long time, thanks to the water resistant and sweat resistant rating shell.

Grab the discounted Beats Studio Buds at 33% off, or roughly $50 off today!