The Beats Studio Buds is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Studio Buds

Beats’ True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds fall into an attractive price range. Today, the Beats Studio Buds is down to just $99.95 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

Beats is the brand to get if you want powerful thumping bass with crystal-clear audio. The Studio Buds is equipped with Class 1 Bluetooth so you won’t have to worry about disconnection and dropouts when the earbuds are too far from the device. Voice assistant interaction, as well as calling on mobile networks and the internet is possible via the built-in microphones.

Beats Studio Buds

A single full charge lasts up to 8 hours, and 24 hours if you include the charging case. Like its AirPods Pro counterparts, the Studio Buds has both Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancelling for users who want to hear their environment or experience additional immersion, respectively. Buy the discounted Beats Studio Buds today!

