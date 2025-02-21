News

The Beats Studio Buds is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Studio Buds

Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds marked at 33% off, giving you a hefty $50 savings on high-quality wireless earbuds that deliver amazing sounds and many useful features.

Advertisements

Experience balanced and powerful sounds through the Beats Studio Buds custom acoustic platform. Transparency mode allows you to hear your surroundings with buds on, while active noise cancelling lets you immerse yourself while listening to your favorite tunes or watching a movie or show.

Beats Studio Buds
Preview Product Price
Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible with Apple & Android, Built-in Microphone, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones - Red Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible with Apple & Android,... $149.95 $99.95Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Enjoy a maximum of 8 hours of listening time and even a whole day if you use the charging case that can conveniently fit in your pocket. It comes with 3 sizes for ear tips and an acoustic seal for comfort to see what fits your ears perfectly. As an IPX4-rated water and sweat-resistant earbuds, you can use your earbuds while you workout at the gym to get motivated and pump up your energy. Order your Beats Studio Buds today!

Advertisements

TAGGED:
Latest News
C1 Modem
Apple introduces new C1 modem
1 Min Read
iPhone
Apple ceased production for iPhone 14
1 Min Read
iPhone
This year sees big changes in the iPhone design 
1 Min Read
Spotify
New premium tier with AI features coming to Spotify
1 Min Read
iOS 18.5
iOS 18.5 is already being tested by Apple
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 is $10 Off
1 Min Read
WhatsApp
WhatsApp releases chat theme and bubble customizations
1 Min Read
Apple
27-inch Mini-LED display in the works
1 Min Read
Apple
Mysterious Apple launch posted by Tim Cook turned out to be the iPhone 16e
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Pro
The M4 MacBook Pro is $150 Off
1 Min Read
TikTok
TikTok returns to App Store
1 Min Read
Square Enix
Square Enix shutting down iOS Final Fantasy game
1 Min Read
Lost your password?