The Beats Studio Buds is $70 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Studio Buds

Get 47% off the Beats Studio Buds on Amazon!

Be in control with 2 listening modes- Transparency mode which lets you hear what’s going on in your surroundings, and ANC or Active Noise Cancelling mode which blocks out external sounds so you can have better focus when on a call, listening to music or a podcast.

The Beats Studio earbuds are equipped with a custom acoustic platform with balanced sound to provide you with and an immersive listening experience. Get 8 hours of listening time- reaching 24 hours with the charging case it comes with. It is equipped with class-1 Bluetooth so that the range is extended and you can listen to music at a longer range from your device and still enjoy high-quality call performance. Being IPX4 rated water resistant and sweat-resistant, you can bring your earbuds to the gym so you have the motivation to work out and use anywhere without worrying in case you get caught in the rain.

Order your Beats Studio Buds today and enjoy $70 in savings!

Lost your password?