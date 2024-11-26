News

The Beats Studio Buds is Nearly 50% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Studio Buds

Amazon marked the Beats Studio Buds at a 47% discount, bringing down the listing price of $149.95 to only $79.99.

Enjoy 8 hours of use, or up to 24 hours with the charging case, while listening comfortably on your Android or Apple device. Beats Studio Buds delivers a balanced distribution of sound on both ears and has 2 modes- transparency mode and noise canceling mode, so you can be more immersed in what you’re listening to or watching, get a boost in concentration, and have clearer conversations. 

Beats Studio Buds
Preview Product Price
Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible with Apple & Android, Built-in Microphone, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant Earphones, Class 1 Bluetooth Headphones - Black Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Compatible with Apple & Android,... $149.95 $79.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

It’s a good set of earbuds for you to bring when you workout, since it is IPX4 sweat and water-resistant. The built-in microphone lets you take calls on the go, without worrying about your earbuds getting wet if ever you get caught in the rain. Equipped with class 1 Bluetooth, the longest range, it has an extended coverage which would be useful when you leave your phone somewhere a bit far, and there’s less chance of dropouts. 

Available in 3 colors- Red, White, and Black. Get your Beats Studio Buds today!

