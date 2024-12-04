The Beats Studio Pro is $150 Off

The over-ear Beats Studio Pro headphones is marked 43% off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $199.99

Featuring the custom Beats Acoustic Platform, the Beats Studio Pro delivers immersive surround sound, comparable to 64 speakers, when watching movies, listening to music, or playing games. Lossless and spatial audio enhances your experience with high-quality audio and 360-degree listening as if you’re in a theater.

The Bluetooth headphones pairs with Android and Apple with just one touch so you can use any device with the Beats Studio Pro. With noise cancellation, you can bring your headphones anywhere you go and listen to music and other content, or take calls with clear communication and without distractions. Battery life spans up to 40 hours total and 4 extra hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. Get a Beats Studio Pro for yourself now while it’s on sale and save $150 today!