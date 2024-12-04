News

The Beats Studio Pro is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Studio Pro

The over-ear Beats Studio Pro headphones is marked 43% off on Amazon, bringing the price down to $199.99

Featuring the custom Beats Acoustic Platform, the Beats Studio Pro delivers immersive surround sound, comparable to 64 speakers, when watching movies, listening to music, or playing games. Lossless and spatial audio enhances your experience with high-quality audio and 360-degree listening as if you’re in a theater.  

Beats Studio Pro
Preview Product Price
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Lossless Audio, Apple & Android Compatibility, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life - Deep Brown Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Personalized Spatial Audio,... $349.99 $199.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Bluetooth headphones pairs with Android and Apple with just one touch so you can use any device with the Beats Studio Pro. With noise cancellation, you can bring your headphones anywhere you go and listen to music and other content, or take calls with clear communication and without distractions. Battery life spans up to 40 hours total and 4 extra hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge. Get a Beats Studio Pro for yourself now while it’s on sale and save $150 today!

