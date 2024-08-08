News

The Beats Studio Pro is $205 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Studio Pro

Beats’ Pro headphones have fallen to a new and more affordable price in today’s deal. You can choose the color you want and pay only $173.95 from its original price of $350 on Amazon. As a bonus, you get two years of AppleCare+ in the process.

Preview Product Price
Beats Studio Pro with AppleCare+ for Headphones (2 Years) - Black Beats Studio Pro with AppleCare+ for Headphones (2 Years) - Black $378.99 $208.95Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Beats Studio Pro offers enhanced Android and Apple compatibility, with the brand offering thumping bass along with clear audio. You can squeeze out an amazing 40 hours of playback in a single full charge to stay immersed in your favorite tunes or the latest shows. Moreover, it has a USB-C port for lossless audio, and three options in built-in sound profiles so you can dive straight into the action. Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency modes are available depending on where you are and what you’re doing.

Beats Studio Pro

With a nearly half-off discount, there’s no better time than now to experience the Beats Studio Pro. Get it today!

