The Beats Studio Pro is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Beats Studio Pro

Beats’ bestselling premium headphones are a worthy device for your ears. Today, the Beats Studio Pro is down to just $299.95 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

PreviewProductPrice
Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Personalized Spatial Audio, USB-C Lossless Audio, Apple & Android Compatibility, Up to 40 Hours Battery Life - Black Beats Studio Pro - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Headphones - Personalized Spatial Audio,... $349.99 $299.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Studio Pro is a wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling Headphones with USB-C lossless audio. A custom acoustic platform delivers the sound on all functions, including taking calls or listening to music. You can choose from three different sound profiles and two listening modes (Transparency and Active Noise Cancelling) for that personalized audio experience.

Beats Studio Pro

Similar to Apple’s AirPods, you get Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a 360-degree auditory experience. The Beats headphones also work wonderfully in calls and other forms of communication. A single full charge can last up to 40 hours, and it’s compatible with Android and Apple devices too. As a side note, connectivity can be done via USB-C, 3.5mm analog, or Bluetooth. Get it today!

