The Beats Studio Pro is 51% Off

Beats is offering a huge discount on its Studio Pro headphones. Today, the Deep Brown model is down to just $169.99 from its original price of $350 on Amazon.

The Beats Studio Pro is an excellent pair of headphones in its own right. It has a custom acoustic platform for richer and more immersive sound, and it translates to crystal clear voice calls as well. Use the USB-C for lossless audio and you can change to any of the three available presets as well. You can choose between Transparency mode and Active Noise Cancelling to hear the environment around you or shut it out.

As an Apple subsidiary, pairing the Studio Pro is just as easy as pairing an AirPods. There’s also personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking, and voice-targeting mics to filter background noise. A single full charge lasts up to 40 hours. Get the discounted Beats Studio Pro today!