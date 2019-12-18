The BeatsX Wireless Earphones Get $20 Off

Are you a fan of true wireless earbuds but are afraid of losing them? The BeatsX Wireless Earphones is a good solution- it has a Flex-Form cable that affixes itself to your neck so you won’t lose them and can stash them away in your bag or purse when not in use.

BeatsX Wireless Earphones

Today, the BeatsX earbuds are down to just $79.95 from its original price of $99.95 on Amazon. It has all the features you’ve come to expect in a Bluetooth earphone, including voice and call capabilities, playback control and support for Siri voice commands.

The battery boasts 8 hours on a full charge and has Fast Fuel technology, which allows you to get two hours of audio on a 5-minute charge.

The BeatsX Wireless Earphones comes in Black, Black-Red, Matte Gold and Satin Silver depending on your preference. The Beats brand is definitely value for money, and all the more so when it’s discounted on Amazon. Buy it today!