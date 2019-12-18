The BeatsX Wireless Earphones Get $20 Off

Are you a fan of true wireless earbuds but are afraid of losing them? The BeatsX Wireless Earphones is a good solution- it has a Flex-Form cable that affixes itself to your neck so you won’t lose them and can stash them away in your bag or purse when not in use.
BeatsX Wireless Earphones
|Preview
|Product
|Price
|BeatsX Wireless Earphones - Black
|$99.95 $79.95
|Buy on Amazon
Today, the BeatsX earbuds are down to just $79.95 from its original price of $99.95 on Amazon. It has all the features you’ve come to expect in a Bluetooth earphone, including voice and call capabilities, playback control and support for Siri voice commands.
The battery boasts 8 hours on a full charge and has Fast Fuel technology, which allows you to get two hours of audio on a 5-minute charge.
The BeatsX Wireless Earphones comes in Black, Black-Red, Matte Gold and Satin Silver depending on your preference. The Beats brand is definitely value for money, and all the more so when it’s discounted on Amazon. Buy it today!