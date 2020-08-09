The Bissell Mini Hand Vacuum Can Keep Your Workstation Tidy for Just $30

Traditional workspace or desktop dusting can make you waste more time than you should, and for this reason mini vacuums were invented. Today, you can get the BISSELL AeroSlim Lithium Ion Cordless Handheld Vacuum for just $29.99, down $10 from its usual price of $39.99 on Amazon.

The battery powered hand vacuum is sleek and sports a modern design. It’s relatively powerful on its own, but the included dusting brush and crevice tool makes getting rid of dust and dirt a snap. Freely move around your workstation, garage or car without having to worry about the tangle of wires- the lithium ion battery can last up to 12 minutes on a single full charge.

It’s great for cleaning your car, laptop, sofa and the mess of cables and wires in your home or office. At $30, it’s one of the cheapest yet most useful investments you can get. Buy the Bissell Mini Vacuum today!