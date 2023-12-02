News

The Canon Pixma Wireless Printer is 41% Off

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Canon Pixma Wireless Printer

A printer is a practical solution not just for businesses but for homes as well. Today, the Canon Pixma Wireless Inkjet All-in-One Color Printer is down to just $59 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
Canon® PIXMA™ TR4720 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Color Printer, Black Canon® PIXMA™ TR4720 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Color Printer, Black Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Having a wireless printer brings many benefits, but how about a 4-in-1 machine that can fax, scan, copy, and print? More than that, the Pixma Wireless Printer TR4720 sports easy cartridge replacement and installation so you can print more documents and files even when you run out of ink mid-way. Advanced features include an auto document feeder and 2-sided printing for more obscure use cases. As a printer, you’d be able to use it for borderless prints up to 8.5 by 11 inches.

Canon Pixma Wireless Printer

The Canon Pixma TR4720 connects to Alexa for reminders when you’re running low on ink. On standby mode, it only consumes less than a watt for energy efficiency. Buy the discounted Pixma Wireless Printer today!

TAGGED: , ,
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Chrome Browser
Critical security flaw addressed in latest Chrome browser update
1 Min Read
iPhone 16
iPhone 16 lineup might have Action button as staple
1 Min Read
macOS Sonoma 14.1.2
macOS Sonoma 14.1.2 goes online
1 Min Read
iPhone 15 a New Premium Case
Give Your iPhone 15 a New Premium Case at 34% Off
1 Min Read
Threads
Threads arriving in Europe next month
1 Min Read
5G Modem
Apple might drop 5G modem, as per report
1 Min Read
Google Drive
Google Drive document scanner added to iOS
1 Min Read
iPad Pro
The Renewed 2021 11-inch iPad Pro is Only $799
1 Min Read
John Lennon
Apple TV+ ‘John Lennon: Murder without a Trial’ to stream December 6
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Apple Pay holiday promo goes live
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple terminates Goldman Sachs partnership
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The 2nd Generation Apple Pencil is 30% Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?