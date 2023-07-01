News

The Caviar Company puts up a luxury Apple Vision Pro for sale

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley  - Senior News Editor
Apple Vision Pro

High-end customization firm The Caviar Company has produced 24 customized ‘luxury’ Apple Vision Pro models for sale.

In a press release, the company said that their custom-made Apple Vision Pro ‘draws inspiration from the finest fashion accessories’ and is the pinnacle of style and technology. The firm further said that the device offers not just advanced features but can also be considered a work of art.

Apple Vision Pro

The customized Apple Vision Pro now has a gold trim where the silver used to be, and the leather head mount has been replaced with Connolly leather, which Caviar says is ‘renowned for its delicate yet durable nature.’ They claim that it’s the same material used in Rolls-Royce automobiles and the British Royal Court.

The Apple Vision Pro Caviar version has a price tag of $39,900 and will be available starting the fall of 2024, which coincides with the official release of the Apple product.

TAGGED: ,
Share this Article
By Samantha Wiley Senior News Editor
Follow:
Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.
Latest News
Belkin iPhone MagSafe Camera Mount for MacBook
Turn Your iPhone 14 into a Continuity Camera with a $7 Off MagSafe Mount
1 Min Read
Pokemon Go
Pokemon Go developer Niantic downsizes
1 Min Read
iPhone
LGC auctions feature original sealed iPhone
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
Save $40 on the Apple Pencil 2
1 Min Read
ChatGPT
Official ChatGPT iOS app unlocks Bing access for subscribers
1 Min Read
iPhone 15
iPhone 15 sparks hiring spree in Foxconn China
1 Min Read
Lost your password?