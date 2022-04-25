The Dependable iOttie Alexa Car Charger is 35% Off

A car charger is a no-brainer for those who are always on the move. Today, you can get the iOttie Aivo Boost Dual Port Car Charger with Alexa for just $38.22 from its original price of $55 on Amazon.

iOttie’s car charger essentially turns your dashboard port into a dual port charger with fast-charging technology. It has a USB-A and USB-C port for 18W and 30W charging capability for smartphones, tablets and compatible devices.

What’s worth noting is the built-in Alexa for hands-free voice commands. With the feature you can get directions, select music, make a call or check the weather, among other options. Dual microphones are designed to pick up voice recognition and boost the AI’s performance.

iOttie’s car accessory is sleek and made from high quality materials. Communication can be seen with the LED ring, and you’ll be able to control your other Alexa devices from your vehicle. Get the 35% discounted iOttie Aivo Boost Dual Port Car Charger today!