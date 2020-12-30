iLounge Logo

The Discounted Jackery Portable Power Station is Pefect for Camping and Outdoors

Jackery Portable Power Station

Going camping, fishing or staying outdoors doesn’t have to mean you can’t use your devices. Get a portable power station and you won’t have to worry about your phone running out of juice. You’ll also be able to bring a few modern comforts along the way!

Today, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer is down to just $118.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon. It’s different from conventional generators in that it’s super quiet and environmentally-friendly.

Preview Product Price
Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160, 167Wh Lithium Battery Solar Generator (Solar Panel Optional) Backup Power Supply with 110V/100W(Peak 150W) AC Outlet for Outdoors Camping Fishing Emergency Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 160, 167Wh Lithium Battery Solar Generator (Solar Panel... $139.99 $118.99 Buy on Amazon

The 167 watt-hour or 46,400mAh battery can charge just about anything, from GoPros, laptops, smartphones and more. There’s a standard 12V DC, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port and an AC outlet that maxes out at 150W. Add a Jackery Solar Saga and you can charge the backup power supply even while on the go.

It’s rugged, compact and has a built-in carry handle for the ultimate in portability and convenience. Grab a discounted Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer before the deal expires today!

