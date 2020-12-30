The Discounted Jackery Portable Power Station is Pefect for Camping and Outdoors

Going camping, fishing or staying outdoors doesn’t have to mean you can’t use your devices. Get a portable power station and you won’t have to worry about your phone running out of juice. You’ll also be able to bring a few modern comforts along the way!

Today, the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer is down to just $118.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon. It’s different from conventional generators in that it’s super quiet and environmentally-friendly.

The 167 watt-hour or 46,400mAh battery can charge just about anything, from GoPros, laptops, smartphones and more. There’s a standard 12V DC, two USB-A ports, a USB-C port and an AC outlet that maxes out at 150W. Add a Jackery Solar Saga and you can charge the backup power supply even while on the go.

It’s rugged, compact and has a built-in carry handle for the ultimate in portability and convenience. Grab a discounted Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer before the deal expires today!