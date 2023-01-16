The Discounted UGREEN 140W Nexode GaN Charger Can Conveniently Power All Your Apple Devices

Say goodbye to a desk filled with adapters and charging cables for all your Apple devices. Today, the UGREEN Nexode USB-C GaN Charger is down to just $89.99 from its original price of $120 on Amazon.

UGREEN’s latest charger has enough power for multiport charging, thanks to two USB-C ports and a single USB-A to juice up two laptops and a smartphone simultaneously. With a MacBook, you can use the PD3.1 technology to deliver up to 140 watts, which can turn a 16-inch MacBook Pro’s battery to 56 percent in just half an hour.

GaN technology and foldable plug effectively reduce the Nexode Charger’s size without compromising on efficiency and versatility. A built-in Power Dispenser System adjusts output to improve your device’s battery life. You won’t have to worry about overheating damage to your devices. Included is a USB-C cable to get you started.

Buy the discounted UGREEN 140W Nexode USB-C Charger today!