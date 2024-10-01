The eero Max 7 Wifi Router is $150 Off

Need a router upgrade but don’t want to break the bank? This deal will give you faster internet speed whenever you need it for bandwidth-intensive tasks. Today, the eero Max 7 Mesh WiFi Router is down to just $449.99 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

Boasting wireless speeds of up to 4.3 Gbps, a max connection of 200 devices, and coverage of up to 2,500 square feet, the eero Max 7 is the only router you need for a modern connected home. The router is ideal for gamers and those who work from home, capable of smooth videoconferences and online matches as long as the internet speed is adequate. The latest wi-fi technology is also present here, with unmatched speed than its predecessor for lower latency and higher capacity.

Setup is a snap so you can enjoy improved internet speed. Buy the eero Max 7 router today!