The eero Max 7 Wifi Router is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
eero Max 7 Wifi Router

Need a router upgrade but don’t want to break the bank? This deal will give you faster internet speed whenever you need it for bandwidth-intensive tasks. Today, the eero Max 7 Mesh WiFi Router is down to just $449.99 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

Amazon eero Max 7 mesh wifi router (newest model) - Wireless speeds up to 4.3 Gbps, Coverage up to 2,500 sq. ft., Connect 200+ devices, 1-Pack $599.99 $449.99

Boasting wireless speeds of up to 4.3 Gbps, a max connection of 200 devices, and coverage of up to 2,500 square feet, the eero Max 7 is the only router you need for a modern connected home. The router is ideal for gamers and those who work from home, capable of smooth videoconferences and online matches as long as the internet speed is adequate. The latest wi-fi technology is also present here, with unmatched speed than its predecessor for lower latency and higher capacity.

eero Max 7 Wifi Router

Setup is a snap so you can enjoy improved internet speed. Buy the eero Max 7 router today!

