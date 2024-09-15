‘The Elder Scrolls: Castles’ launches on App Store

‘The Elder Scrolls: Castles’ has arrived on the App Store for Mac, iPad, Vision Pro, and iPhone.

‘The Elder Scrolls: Castles’ is a castle-building game that’s similar to Fallout Shelter, where players manage a castle and make decisions to increase power, wealth, and respect. With the right actions, the castle becomes a dynasty over time. Unlike real-time games, a day spent in the game is equal to a full year, with quests and rulers available. Players can choose to be benevolent or rule with an iron fist. In the spirit of the franchise, lore references are aplenty in the content.

The story begins when the current king is assassinated and players get to choose the successor. Customize and add rooms, and assign jobs as well as workstations to succeed. ‘The Elder Scrolls: Castles’ can be downloaded straight from the device’s App Store for free, and there are in-app purchases for passes and gems.