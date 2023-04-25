The Elgato Facecam Stream Webcam is Now Only $129

If you’re looking for a reliable webcam that gives you the ability to stream yourself, then Elgato’s 1080p Facecam Stream Webcam is definitely worth a look. Today, it’s down to just $128.99 from its original price of $150 on Amazon.

The Facecam Stream is made for live streaming, video calls, and gaming, with high-resolution 1080p quality for a clear picture. Studio-quality optics and a Sony sensor provide video and streaming optimization from the get-go. The webcam also has advanced light correction so the image won’t be dim or low-res even in low-light conditions.

Elgato’s webcam is ready for mounting and has high-speed circuitry and a USB 3.0 interface via USB-C connection. The output is an uncompressed YUV video, which means there’s no re-encoding of the feed. Latency will be a thing of the past. If you already have other Elgato streaming hardware, then the Facecam Stream Webcam is a must. Buy it today!