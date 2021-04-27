The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock drops at just $180

Need a Mac accessory that can charge your MacBook Pro and expand its I/O output for greater productivity? Why not get the Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock? Today, it’s down to just $179.99 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.
A single connection goes a long way. The Thunderbolt cable charges your MacBook Pro or Windows laptop up to 85W, and it offers dual display options on up to 4K resolution.
The dock continues to impress, with three USB 3 ports for SuperDrive and your iPad, among others for data transfer and other functions. It also has a DisplayPort output and Gigabit Ethernet if you want a stable wired internet connection.
The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 gives you the convenience of having more output options with just one cable. You won’t need any extra accessory when you plug it in. At $70 off, it’s a must-have for those who want more connectivity from their laptops. Get it today!