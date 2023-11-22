iLounge Logo

The eufy Security Solar Wall Light Cam is 30% Off

Need a reliable outdoor light and a camera for improved security? Today’s deal is what you’re looking for. Today, the eufy Solar Wall Light Cam S120 is down to just $69.99 from its original price of $100 on Amazon.

Preview Product Price
eufy Security Solar Wall Light Cam S120, Solar Security Camera, Wireless Outdoor, 2K Camera, Forever Power, Motion Activated Light, AI Detection, IP65 Waterproof, Spotlight, No Monthly Fee eufy Security Solar Wall Light Cam S120, Solar Security Camera, Wireless Outdoor, 2K Camera, Forever... $99.99 $69.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The S120 is billed as an all-in-one wall light and camera that can be powered by solar. It can be powered for a day with only two hours of sufficient sunlight, and a built-in battery backs it up for 60 days in energy-saving mode. It has a bright 300-lumens throw and can illuminate exterior spaces well. As for the camera, you’ll love the 2K HD color footage or recording, with a PIR sensor for motion detection up to 25 feet away.

eufy Security Solar Wall Light Cam

Wall installation is easy and you only need a few tools to get the job done. Footage can be stored for up to 60 days as well. Grab the discounted eufy Security Solar Wall Light Cam today!

Share