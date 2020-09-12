The Fire TV 4K and Alexa Enabled Anker Nebula Soundbar Drops to Just $160

Looking for a soundbar that’s more than just an audio accessory? The Nebula Soundbar could very well be what you need. It has everything you’d want and more, thanks to Fire TV and Alexa integration.

Today, you can buy the Anker Nebula Soundbar at just $159.99, down $70 from its original price of $229.99 on Amazon.

First, let’s talk about the fact that you won’t need a Fire TV device to start watching your favorite media. Once connected to your TV you can choose content from Prime Video, Netflix, YouTube, etc. and enjoy up to 4K and HDR quality.

Then, there’s Alexa voice support which means you can ask Alexa to play a particular movie or TV show, turn on the TV, increase the volume and more. As for the audio quality, the Nebula packs an impressive 100W of power from two speakers and two subwoofers.

Save space and combine two incredibly useful functions in one. Buy the discounted Anker Nebula Soundbar today!