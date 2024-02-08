The Govee Smart Space Electric Heater is Nearly 50% Off

Warm up without draining your wallet in our latest deal. Today, the Govee Smart Space Heater is down to just $38.39 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

The Govee Smart Space Heater is great for indoor use, with a two-way thermostat for basic and upgraded via thermo-hygrometer technology. Warm cold nights without noise, as the device purrs at a barely whisper 40 decibels. Smart controls are available, so you can adjust the temperature or turn it on or off using your mobile phone. Fast heating recoups cold air at a maximum of 1,500 watts.

With four heating mode and fan mode, there’s sure to be a setting for everyone. There’s even RGB lighting for mood, and more functions such as safety lock, timer, over-heating, and tip-over protection. Last but not least, the Govee Smart Space Electric Heater is suitable even around pets or children. Buy it today!