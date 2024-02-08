News

The Govee Smart Space Electric Heater is Nearly 50% Off

By Samantha Wiley
Govee Smart Space Heater

Warm up without draining your wallet in our latest deal. Today, the Govee Smart Space Heater is down to just $38.39 from its original price of $70 on Amazon.

Advertisements

PreviewProductPrice
Govee Smart Space Heater for Indoor Use, 1500W Fast Ceramic Electric Heater with Thermostat, 75°Oscillating, App & Voice Remote, Overheating & Tip-Over Protection, 24H Timer Heater for Home Office Govee Smart Space Heater for Indoor Use, 1500W Fast Ceramic Electric Heater with Thermostat,... $69.99 $47.99Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

The Govee Smart Space Heater is great for indoor use, with a two-way thermostat for basic and upgraded via thermo-hygrometer technology. Warm cold nights without noise, as the device purrs at a barely whisper 40 decibels. Smart controls are available, so you can adjust the temperature or turn it on or off using your mobile phone. Fast heating recoups cold air at a maximum of 1,500 watts.

Govee Smart Space Heater

With four heating mode and fan mode, there’s sure to be a setting for everyone. There’s even RGB lighting for mood, and more functions such as safety lock, timer, over-heating, and tip-over protection. Last but not least, the Govee Smart Space Electric Heater is suitable even around pets or children. Buy it today!

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
Apple Music
New Apple Music Superbowl ad goes online
1 Min Read
iTunes
Recategorized iTunes for Windows launches
1 Min Read
Safari
Safari technology preview 188 released
1 Min Read
Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router
Grab Amazon’s Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router 3 Pack at 60% Off
1 Min Read
OLED iPad Pro
Upcoming OLED iPad Pro not severely priced
1 Min Read
Apple Vision Pro
US Government puts out Apple Vision Pro PSA
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Apple TV+ scores new Lily Gladstone Sundance film
1 Min Read
BLUEAIR Air Purifier
Get the BLUEAIR Air Purifier at 50% Off
1 Min Read
Swift Student Challenge
Swift Student Challenge 2024 launches
1 Min Read
YouTube Vision Pro App
YouTube Vision Pro app ‘On the Roadmap’
1 Min Read
Vision Pro
Vision Pro could soon launch in China in May
1 Min Read
Apple AirPods
AirPods 2 is Discounted at $39 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?