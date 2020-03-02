The High Res Label Maker from Brother is Down to Just $50

Avatar
Haider Ali Khan
The High Res Label Maker from Brother is Down to Just $50

Ever wanted a label maker for organization purposes but find them too expensive? Today, the price point has been lowered to a whopping 50% off and on a Brother product, no less.

PreviewProductPrice
Brother P-touch Label Maker, PC-Connectable Labeler, PTD600, Color Display, High-Resolution PC Printing, Black, Black/gray Brother P-touch Label Maker, PC-Connectable Labeler, PTD600, Color Display, High-Resolution PC... $99.99 $59.99 Buy on Amazon

The Brother P-Touch High-Res Label Maker is down to just $49.99 from its original price of $99.99 on Amazon. At first glance, the device looks like a palm pilot tablet with qwerty keyboard and a small screen, but it’s actually a very capable product for making labels.

You can create labels via the easy-type keyboard without ever connecting to a computer. For added options, the PTD600 can be linked to a Mac or PC. You’ll be able to use the label maker even when you’re not at home, thanks to its portability and intuitive interface.

The Brother P-Touch Connectable Labeler comes with a 2-year limited warranty and lifetime phone support. Grab the half-off label maker while there’s still time!

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp