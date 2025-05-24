News

The iOS version of Fortnite is now live

By Samantha Wiley
Fortnite

Epic Games’ popular game can now be seen and downloaded on the US App Store.

Advertisements

App Store users in the US can download Fortnite, as well as the alternative app marketplace Epic Games Store in the EU. However, the game remains unavailable in other countries. It’s worth noting that the US version allows in-app currency purchase through the Epic Games website. Apple did not say if the game will appear in other countries soon.

Fortnite

The ban was lifted shortly after a judge presiding over the case demanded that the two parties settle their disputes or else risk more court time. Furthermore, a summons was to be made for the executive who handles app decisions if it wasn’t resolved. Apple initially wanted to settle the legal dispute before allowing the game back on the App Store. The Cupertino-based company is also filing an appeal that prevents links to outside purchases.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
