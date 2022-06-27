The iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Duo Stand is Down Nearly $9

iOttie’s successful Velox series is discounted at a nice price- today, you can get the Velox MagSafe Charging Duo Stand for just $51.21 from its original tag of $60 on Amazon.

Refuel your iPhone and AirPods or Apple Watch with a 2-in-1 MagSafe charger that’s just the size and dimensions of a phone stand. The Velox MagSafe Charger offers 7.5W charging for the iPhone and 5W charging at the base. It’s worth noting that the accessory is compatible with Qi-charging devices as well.

As far as construction and stability is concerned you can be sure that your charging stand will last a long time. It’s made from premium aluminum with a weighted, non-slip base and soft finish so your iPhone and other devices will be scratch-free.

Last but not least, it acts as a stand for when you need to work, watch or play in portrait mode or landscape mode. Buy the iOttie Velox MagSafe Charging Duo stand at $9 off today!

