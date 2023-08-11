iLounge Logo

The iOttie Velox Pro MagSafe Car Charging Mount is $11 Off

If you’re constantly on the road and using a navigational app like Apple Maps, then this deal is for you. Today, the iOttie Velox Pro MagSafe Car Charging Mount is down to just $63.45 from its original price of $75 on Amazon.

iOttie’s phone dashboard mount has several features that make quick work of the competition. First is its built-in CryoFlow cooling technology to draw heat away from the device while in use. This also applies when the iPhone is charging and on a hot day, thanks to a heat sink, polycarbonate fan, and a proprietary semiconductor.

Your MagSafe-supported iPhone connects wirelessly and seamlessly, and it won’t fall out even on bumpy roads and stops. The mount is fully adjustable, with a telescopic arm that assumes a 260-degree arc and extends up to six inches and a ball joint that can pivot, tilt, and rotate to your preferred viewing angle. Buy the discounted Velox Pro MagSafe Car Charging Mount today!

