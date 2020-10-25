iLounge Logo

The iPad Air 4, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone arrives at Apple Stores

Apple Stores

The newest Apple products are now arriving on customer’s doorsteps and Apple Stores.

The iPad Air 4, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are now available to purchase at Apple Stores.

Pre-orders for the units began at the exact same time globally, but in terms of Apple Store stock the ones in Asia were the first to sell them in-store.

Images of the new iPhone 12 have begun popping up in Singapore. In Pennsylvania, Apple’s distribution center is preparing to ship the units to Canadian and US customers.

Airplane with iPhone 12 being shipped

The Cupertino-based company also mentions that most Apple Stores are open and are under service models to protect their customer and employees’ health and well-being.

Some of the precautions include Genius Bar appointments, Express pickups and teller-like windows to minimize the possible spread of the COVID-19 virus. There are also reports that a ticketing system has been implemented to avoid long lines outside.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
iLounge > News > The iPad Air 4, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone arrives at Apple Stores

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.