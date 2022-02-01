The iPad Mini 6 in Purple is $50 Off

The latest iPad mini is arguably the best version of the series, sporting thinner bezels and the same computing power as its iPad brethren. Today, you can get the 64GB cellular model of the 2021 iPad Mini in Purple for just $599.99 from its original price of $650 on Amazon.

The 8.3 inches of Liquid Retina is an upgrade that makes the iPad mini the most versatile and portable option yet. It’s equipped with the A15 chip and has Touch ID, as well as 5G capability. Cellular means you can use it for video conferencing via data.

A single full charge lasts up to 10 hours, and instead of Lightning you get USB-C for charging and connecting to accessories. The iPad supports wireless and wired keyboard, and Apple Pencil for producing a variety of content. You can also use it as your mini laptop for your everyday needs.

Buy the $50 off iPad mini 6 in purple today!