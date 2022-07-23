The iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve with MagSafe is 67% Off

If you have an iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 and want a protective case with added functions, consider the Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12 Sleeve. Today, it’s down to just $41.93 from its original price of $129 on Amazon.

Apple’s leather sleeve is made from supple and high quality material as expected from a premium brand. It protects your iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 12 from drops and scratches without adding bulk. You can use the inside pocket to store your ID or credit card, then attach the matching strap to keep your device close at hand.

The European leather is specially tanned and finished so that it gives a natural patina while staying soft to the touch. It’s also MagSafe compatible, so you can just set the magnet to the back of your iPhone and it will start charging. At an amazing 67% off, there’s no better time than now to buy the iPhone 12 Leather Sleeve.