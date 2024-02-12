‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ goes live on Apple Podcasts

The podcast show ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ is back on Apple after a 3-year hiatus.

‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ came back to Apple Podcasts, with subscribers being able to listen to the episodes once again. Spotify had exclusive rights to the content, which it gave away as part of an agreement with Rogan. The $250 million deal includes Rogan’s podcast be made available to other platforms such as YouTube, Amazon Music, and Apple Podcasts. Furthermore, Spotify is tasked to handle ad sales and distribution for Rogan’s podcast, with the personality receiving a guaranteed minimum fee and ad revenue cut.

The podcast is now officially back on @apple

We should be back on @youtube with full episodes in the coming weeks. Shoutout to @spotify for absolutely being the coolest and smartest people I’ve ever had the pleasure of being in partnership with. I’m very excited the podcast… pic.twitter.com/lf9vpPtpLU — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) February 8, 2024

Rogan posted on X to announce that The Joe Rogan Experience is back on Apple, with YouTube having the full episodes ‘in the coming weeks.’ The show focuses on a variety of recent events and discussions revolving around society, health, and politics, with guests that often hold unconventional or extreme views.