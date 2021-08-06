The Kraken Ultimate RGB Headset Can Be Yours at Under $100

When it comes to choosing headsets you’ll want something that’s stylish, produces great sound and lasts a long time. The Razer Kraken Ultimate RGB Headset ticks all these boxes and more. Today, it’s down to just $89.99 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Razer has made another high quality product in the Kraken Ultimate. You get the vaunted Chroma technology and the coolness factor in the RGB coloring of the headphones. Inside, it’s a crystal clear 7.1 surround sound via THX, so you hear every audio cue in games as well as notes in music and video content.

Comfort-wise you’ll be able to wear it all day and it won’t present the dreaded ear fatigue. The cushions have cooling gel to alleviate pressure and overheating. The mic has ANC features and can be retracted if you don’t need it.

Get superb headphones at under $100 with today’s deal. Buy it today!