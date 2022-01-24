The Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset Drops to a Tantalizing 40% Off

What’s super light, extra durable and has excellent audio and mic capabilities? It’s the Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, and today it’s down to just $29.99 from its original price of $50 on Amazon.

Wearing headphones all day doesn’t have to be stuffy and uncomfortable, and Razer has created the Kraken X to eliminate pain points when it comes to marathon gaming and streaming sessions. It’s 40 percent lighter at just 250 grams, with a durable frame that can withstand years of the usual wear and tear.

Custom tuned 40mm drivers can put out 7.1 surround sound, while the mic sports noise canceling and bendable properties. On the wired side you can control the volume or mute the mic for quick manual adjustments. Oval ear cushions keep you comfortable and immersed on the content you’re viewing.

The Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset is an absolute steal at just $30. Buy yours today!