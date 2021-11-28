The Latest AirPods 3 is $29 Off

We’re getting a surge in attractive Black Friday deals, and this time the newly launched AirPods 3 is getting the discount treatment. Today, it’s down to just $149.99 from its original price of $180 on Amazon.

The new AirPods 3 sports the same aesthetics as the Pro model, and with impressive hardware to boot. Spatial audio dynamically tracks movement so you experience the sound and music around you. Adaptive EQ technology ensures you get exactly the tune you want based on the shape of your ears.

Like its predecessor you can use the force sensor to navigate through Apple Music or in day to day activities, such as calls and volume. A single full charge lasts up to 6 hours, then up to an impressive 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

The more affordable AirPods 3 is cheaper than the Pro model. At $29 off, it’s a deal you shouldn’t miss!