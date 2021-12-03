The Latest Apple Watch Series 7 Models are $29 Off

Fancy having the latest and greatest smartwatch and fitness tracker from Apple? You now have a chance to own the Apple Watch Series 7. Today, the 41mm models and styles are down to just $379 on Amazon.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is better every which way. Perhaps the biggest advantage is its larger Always-on Retina display, with 20 percent more screen area for better viewing. Protecting that technology is a premium front crystal that’s highly resistant to impacts and cracking. It boasts swimproof features and IP6X dust resistance.

The smartwatch is also a health tracker that can alert you to high or low heart rates. Irregular rhythms are also detected so you can get an idea of your heart’s condition.

Apple’s latest wearable also supports Apple Pay for easy payment methods. Couple this device with a subscription to Apple Fitness+ and you can watch hundreds of workout videos and move towards your fitness goals.

Don’t miss the chance to get a discounted Apple Watch Series 7 today!