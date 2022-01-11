The latest iPad Air is $60 Off

Apple’s newest iPad Air may be the lightest of all the iPad lineups, but that doesn’t mean it’s a slouch. If you’re looking for a well-rounded tablet that has keyboard and Apple Pencil support, you’ve come to the right place- today, the 2020 64GB WiFi model iPad Air is down to just $539 from its original price of $599 on Amazon.

The biggest change for the new Air model is the edge to edge Liquid Retina screen that displays crisp, clear and vibrant content. The Touch ID has been relegated to the side, and powering the tablet is Apple’s A14 Bionic chip. You’ll love how it performs very well with just about any task, including video and photo editing, FaceTime calls and playing your favorite games.

The latest iPad Air now has USB-C charging and can last for 10 hours on a single charge. It also pairs well with a keyboard and acts as a laptop replacement when needed.