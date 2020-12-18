The LG 34-inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor gets a $103 Discount

Bump up your digital workspace and invest in an ultrawide monitor from LG. Today, the 34 inch Ergo UltraWide Monitor is down to just $496.99 from its original price of $599.99 on Amazon. That’s a 17% discount or roughly a hundred dollars in savings.

Productivity will reach new heights once you replace your old monitor with the 34 inch screen. The 21:9 screen ratio works on virtually every application, from photo and video editing, playing games and watching YouTube, Netflix and others.

The Ergo Stand allows you to adjust the monitor to your preferred height, tilt, pivot and more, and can accommodate standing or sitting mode. LG’s offering is compatible with AMD FreeSync and it has HDR 10 and 99% color gamut for a stutter-free and enjoyable gaming experience.

You’ll never go back to an ordinary monitor once you’ve experienced the UltraWide 34 inch monitor by LG. At a hundred bucks off it’s an excellent deal!