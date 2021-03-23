The Logitech Ultimate Ears FITS True Wireless Earbuds is $50 Off

Wireless earbuds all have an inherent problem with fitting, but not the Logitech FITS Custom Fit Earbuds. Today, it’s down to just $199 from its original price of $249.99 on Amazon.

The Ultimate Ears FITS boasts a comfort level like no other. Lightform technology makes the tips mold to your ears’ unique shape and eliminates the constant fiddling, regardless of size. Logitech is so sure that you won’t ever experience a better fit that they’re willing to provide a perfect fit guarantee!

With a snug fit comes many benefits, such as not worrying about the earbuds falling out while you’re on the commute, exercising and doing strenuous activities. On the inside, you get a speaker driver that’s finetuned to produce deep bass and clear highs. Dual mics allow you to carry a conversation without high winds and background noise interfering with call quality.

A single full charge lasts up to 20 hours. The Ultimate Ears by Logitech is $50 off, so get yours today!