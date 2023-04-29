The M1 iMac is Down $499 Today

Looking for a desktop computer that’s powerful and stylish at the same time? You’re in luck- today, the Apple 2021 iMac with M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is down to just $999 from its original price of $1,499 on Amazon.

The 24-inch iMac’s plethora of color options fits in nicely with the rest of your furniture or home decor. Powered by the M1 chip, your workflow should be fast and smooth, as are app loading and games. The 4.5K Retina display is more than up to the task of putting all the graphics in vivid detail- everything, from video content to photo editing is bright and sharp.

As an all-in-one desktop, you won’t have to buy a separate camera for video conferences and meetings. The iMac has the latest connectivity options, including Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 6, USB 3 ports, and two USB 4 ports. Buy the discounted iMac with M1 chip today!