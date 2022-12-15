The M2 MacBook Air Drops $200 Today

Reward yourself or a loved one with the latest MacBook Air. Today, the M2-powered MacBook Air with 256GB storage is down to just $999 from its original price of $1,199 on Amazon.

The M2 chip is more powerful than its predecessor, effectively outmaneuvering the M1 in terms of processing, graphical prowess, and memory. The newest MacBook Air sports a beautiful, 13.6 inch Liquid Retina display for incredible images and a vivid picture, regardless of whether you’re working, watching videos, or browsing through the world wide web.

With the M2 MacBook Air you won’t need to get a separate webcam and mic- it has 3-mic array and full HD FaceTime camera, as well as a four-speaker audio for collaboration and video conferencing. A full charge warrants an amazing 18-hour use. Last but not least, the laptop is superbly lightweight and compact at just 2.7 pounds.

